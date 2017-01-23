Heaviest winds from nor’easter expected in afternoon, evening

The nor’easter impacting the area is expected to bring its strongest winds this afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning is in effect from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., the NWS said. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph and sustained winds are 30 to 40 mph, the NWS said.

The strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing outages, and travel will be difficult, the NWS warned. As of 2 p.m. no major outages in the area were reported by PSEG-LI.

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said the town is monitoring the storm and has not yet needed to activate emergency management.

“The wind is posing a bit of a danger because of trees and power lines,” Mr. Russell said. “We’re certainly concerned about that, but we are in contact with PSEG.”

Rain was originally forecast for early Monday morning but will now start mainly after 3 p.m., according to the NWS. The heaviest rain will fall tonight. Rain is likely to fall through Tuesday afternoon before clear skies return Wednesday.

At Preston’s Marine Supply in Greenport, co-owner Andrew Rowsom said he started preparing for the storm Sunday.

“My thought is that because this is gonna be in and out pretty quickly, that it hopefully won’t be here for enough tide cycles to really cause any flooding,” he said.

Photo caption: Rough waters in Greenport Village around 11 a.m. Monday. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

