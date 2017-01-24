Doris A. Lindley of Southold died Jan. 5, 2017, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport on at the age of 93.

She was born July 13, 1923, in York, Pa. to Selma (Miller) and John Eades.

Educated in York, she attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. For 10 years, she was a church secretary at Levittown Community Church. She was also a homemaker.

A resident of the North Fork since 1984, she lived in Founders Village until 2001. Prior to that she lived in Levittown for 28 years.

Doris was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

Predeceased by her husband Howard M. Lindley Feb. 27, 1997, whom she married May 14, 1955, in Dover, N.J., she is survived by a daughter, Carol M. Lindley (Rory C. Klinge) of Greenport and a granddaughter, Emma S. Klinge.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

