Jacqueline Christie Hennelly, gifted teacher and tireless volunteer, died Jan. 19, 2017, at Winthrop University Hospital in Garden City. She was a resident of Garden City and East Marion.

Mrs. Hennelly was born Sept. 9, 1926. She graduated from Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y. in 1948 with a degree in English and philosophy and later received an Master of the Arts in education from Adelphi College. She began her teaching career at The Wheatley School in Old Westbury in 1963 and was a tenured member of the Department of English there for 34 years. At the same time, she began her long-term volunteer career with the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, first as a troop leader and later in the executive offices, serving as president for several years. She continued to volunteer at the Girl Scouts both on the finance committee and the history committee up until the time of her death, for a total run of 58 years.

Mrs. Hennelly was the first woman to serve on the planning and zoning commission in Munsey Park, N.Y. in the 1980s. She was a contestant on Jeopardy in 1964, and more recently was delighted to serve as a Eucharistic minister at St. Francis Hospital in Port Washington for the last many years.

She was a brilliant tennis player, and enjoyed playing bridge up to the time of her death. She was a devoted animal supporter and a generous advocate for those who are poor, downtrodden, and oppressed. She was known for playing “Hail and Farewell” to guests on one of her several bugles.

Her interests were boundless, her adventures legendary, her curiosity beyond measure. Her sense of humor fused with a deep faith in God and her endless wonder and belief in the goodness and kindness of humans were her most defining qualities.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Anglin and her husband, John Taylor and Pamela Farley and her husband, Andrew; a former son-in-law, Michael Anglin; five grandchildren, David and Patrick Anglin, and Kathleen, Maura, and Andrew Farley, and a niece, Carol Lind Stone. Her many cousins and friends were a great delight in her life and she loved them dearly.

The family received visitors Jan. 23 at Fairchild Sons Funeral Chapel in Manhasset. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Manhasset. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, 325 Duffy Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11801.

