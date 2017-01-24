Raymond H. Mayo of Riverhead died Jan. 18 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 78.

The son of Peachie and Bessie Mayo, he was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Baiting Hollow.

On June 3, 1962, he married Cecelia Bryant in Mattituck.

Mr. Mayo served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 and the Army honor guard during that time, including serving at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy.

For 35 years, Mr. Mayo worked as a laundry operator at Brookhaven National Lab, retiring in 2000.

Mr. Mayo was a member of the Scarlet Aces and the Get Away Travel Club.

Family members said he loved to travel, especially to Alaska, Hawaii and tropical islands, enjoyed sports and was very mechanical, known as “Mr. Fix It.”

Mr. Mayo is survived by his wife; his children, Troy (Christine) of Mastic and Darrell, of Riverhead; his sisters, Nancy D. Holmes of Brooklyn and Betty Tinsley of Virginia; grandchildren, Monqiue, D’Ante, Asja, and George and great-grandchildren, E’Nya, Roy, Michah and Treyvon; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margie Smith, Antoinette Johnson, Bobby Fields, King Fields, Shirley Mayo, Walter Dunston, Hanson Dunston, Mali Johnson and Virgia Faison and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church at Riverhead, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m.

Interment will military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments