Former Riverhead Richard J. Sangiorgio Jr. of Ronkonkoma died Jan. 20. He was 49.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne and his children, Richard J. III and Joshua.

The family will receive visitors for a memorial service Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moloney’s Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Lake Ronkonkoma.

Comments

comments