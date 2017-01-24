Cops: Teen took grandma’s vehicle, caught with ‘kung fu star’

A Mastic teen is facing misdemeanor charges after he took his grandmother’s car for a ride without her permission and was later caught by police with a ‘kung fu star,’ according to a Southold Town police press release.

The vehicle was reportedly found on Fourth Avenue in Greenport about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Kahlil McMoore, 17, was found a short time later on Moore’s Lane in the village and was arrested. Police discovered he was in possession of the star, which classifies as a weapon.

The teen was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, police said.

