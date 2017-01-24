Pelis memorial set

A memorial Mass for Thomas K. Pelis of Calverton will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Pelis died Nov. 22, 2016, at the age of 61.
A memorial Mass for Thomas K. Pelis of Calverton will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Pelis died Nov. 22, 2016, at the age of 61.
Former Riverhead Richard J. Sangiorgio Jr. of Ronkonkoma died Jan. 20. He was 49. Comments comments
Bernard P. Creedon of Greenport died Jan. 21. He was 80. Comments comments
Raymond H. Mayo of Riverhead died Jan. 18 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 78. Comments comments