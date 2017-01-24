Pelis memorial set

Obituaries

A memorial Mass for Thomas K. Pelis of Calverton will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Mr. Pelis died Nov. 22, 2016, at the age of 61.

