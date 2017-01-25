Reward offered for Magic Fountain robbery suspect

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who robbed the Magic Fountain ice cream shop in Mattituck Jan. 13, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The man entered the Main Road store at approximately 12:15 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded cash. The store’s manager complied and the suspect fled northbound on Factory Avenue, police said.

The man is described as white, 5-feet-7 inches to 5-feet-9 inches tall and thin with light facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, gray pants and a Chicago Bulls hat.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

