Riverhead Grill to become Sunny’s Diner and Grill

Sitting in the back at the Riverhead Diner and Grill, it’s sometimes difficult to hear Sunny Liszanckie and her husband, Jim, over the sound of a buzzing mechanical saw.

The couple is hard at work overhauling the longtime East Main Street eatery they purchased Jan. 13. Frequenters of the establishment need not worry, though.

The Liszanckies say they aren’t making any major changes. Rather, they’re “freshening up” the property, making sure to preserve the history of the popular eatery.

“We love the charm of it,” Ms. Liszanckie said of the business, which was founded in 1932. “It’s been around for so long we want to keep it mostly the same, keep the charm of the place.”

Read more on northforker.com

Photo: Sunny and Jim Liszanckie inside their downtown Riverhead restaurant, which will be called Sunny’s Diner and Grill. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

Comments

comments