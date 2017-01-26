Real estate transfers

Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 13-18, 2016.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Saxtein, D to Turbush, Kevin, 863 Union Ave (600-66-1-17.6), (R), $595,000
• Wokosky, K & P to Panagopoulos, Stilianos, 132 Church Ln (600-67-2-12), (R), $385,000
• Delavergne, M & K to Crossley, Morgan, 159 Tuthills Ln (600-67-4-3), (R), $380,000
• Tahir, E & I to Harrigan, Timothy, 156 Fox Run Ln (600-85-1-10.59), (R), $365,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Van De Wetering, S to Rottkamp Jr, Jeffrey, 2004 Sound Ave (600-39-1-31.2), (R), $275,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Kalapodis, A & P to Mathew, Richard, 6805 Alvahs Ln (1000-101-1-16.5), (V), $325,000
• Grohoski Jr, E & S to NFVS Holdings LLC, 1500 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-9.1), (V), $140,000
• Salvatore, D to Flood, Richard, 605 Eastwood Dr (1000-110-3-21), (V), $346,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Fernandes, A & J to Rokach, Barry, 10775 Route 25 (1000-31-4-18), (R), $585,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Fishers Island Utility to Malinowski, Steve, West Harbor (1000-10-9-13), (V), $361,000
• Cleveland, T to Hound Lane LLC, Greenwood Rd (1000-12-1-7.1), (R), $325,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Deutsche Bank Nat to Jemcap SD II LLC, 75500 Route 25 (1000-48-1-7), (R), $264,684
• Miller III, D & P to Getches, James, 137 Sterling Ave (1001-3-5-11), (R), $677,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Maragni, E to Wyllie Irrevoc Trust, Helen, 149 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.14), (R), $380,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Bookmiller, B & C to Boda, Mark, 4425 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-3-17), (R), $525,000
• Alexander, M to Morris, Thomas, 4670 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-4-20), (R), $668,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Kilbridge, J & V to Albanese, Craig, 1835 Reeve Rd (1000-100-3-10.4), (R), $645,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Guerra, R to Solution East LLC, 400 Diedricks Rd (1000-18-3-11), (V), $465,000
• Latham, Z to Cedar Neck LLC, 410 Peters Neck Rd (1000-27-4-10.4), (V), $850,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Skoutelas, A & F to Rizos, Panagiotis, 24 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-9), (R), $420,000
• Stoneleigh Woods RH to Camerlingo 2015 Trust, Diane, Stoneleigh Woods, # 4403 (600-82.5-3-51), (R), $415,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Albertson, S & S to Patil, Suchit, 1295 Custer Ave (1000-70-9-15), (R), $760,000
• Kulick, L & J to Stump, Timothy, 1895 Minnehaha Blvd (1000-87-3-53), (R), $950,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Martin, P & C to Fornasier, Michael, 71 North Woods Dr (600-35-4-18), (R), $529,000
• Clift, R & P to Aprile, Justin, 236 Dogwood Dr (600-54-1-8), (R), $311,110
• Barber, N by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, 54 Stephen Dr (600-114-1-28), (R), $355,000
• Frewin, W & L to Owens, Pranpattie, 148 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.41), (R), $650,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)