SALT restaurateurs to open Greenport eatery

The restaurateurs behind one of Shelter Island’s most popular restaurants are coming to Greenport.

Keith and Alison Bavaro, owners of Shelter Island’s SALT, will take over the Third Street space that most recently housed Blue Canoe.

“[We] are stoked about this opportunity,” Mr. Bavaro said in an email. He added that plans are still in the “development phase” and that no concrete proposals have been set for the property. He also did not disclose the terms of the lease.

Read more on northforker.com

Photo: The former home of Blue Canoe in Greenport will soon be run by Keith and Allison Bavaro. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

Comments

comments