Mattituck news: Celebrating theater and art at Mattituck High School

Despite the warm temperatures, January has a tendency to be a bit gloomy. Looking forward, planning ahead makes it easier to get through the winter months.

One thing I look forward to each year is the Mattituck-Cutchogue PTSA fashion show. This year, it will be held at a new, larger location: Giorgio’s. If you’ve ever attended an event there, you know it’s always top notch. Mark your calendar for Thursday, March 30, watch this column for details on timing and tickets and start gathering friends together for the year’s favorite event.

Class reunions are also something to look forward to and this year, the MHS Class of 1967 is planning a party for June 24. Class president Bobby Johnson has secured Veterans Park for the event and hopes to hear from those who are interested in taking part. The day begins with the class being recognized at graduation ceremonies and at 1 p.m. everyone heads to the park. Spread the word and if you’d like to attend contact Bobby at [email protected]

Birthdays also brighten up dreary days. Happy birthday to Barbara Harkins, Jason Harbes, Stephanie Mincielli, Jared McCoy, Carol Mikelbank, Michael Burden, Scott Worth, Steven Jacobs, Jill Wowak, Michael Rolle, EJ Danowski and Emily Gatz.

Happy anniversary and congratulations to Steve and Carol O’Connor.

If you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing a musical production at Mattituck High School, I recommend you put it on your list of things to do to brighten up your winter. The MHS Musical Theater Company proudly presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at the door for $10; $5 for children 12 and under.

If art puts a smile on your face, check out the MHS student exhibition during April on the lower level of Mattituck-Laurel Library. The show will feature art portfolio projects — including drawing, painting and digital photography — completed by students in grades 9-12 under the guidance of art teachers Dina Rose and Michael Jablonski. Mattituck art students consistently produce quality work in diverse mediums and styles. The art faculty is passionate and committed to inspiring them and fostering students’ innate sense of creativity and imagination.

No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, watching the inauguration, confirmation hearings and women’s marches made me grateful to live in a country that allows all voices to be heard.

Contact Mattituck columnist Pat Arslanian

