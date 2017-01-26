Oysterponds news: Busy times at Orient Congregational Church

The monthly community supper at Orient Congregational Church will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30. Please bring a dish to share. All are welcome. Spread the word.

Greenport Ecumenical Ministries will host an interfaith service this Sunday, Jan. 29, at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport. The time is 3 p.m. and it is open and welcoming to all.

Save the date, Saturday, Feb. 11, for the East Marion Community Association’s Cabin Fever Potluck and warm clothing drive at the East Marion firehouse from noon till 2 p.m. Bring a dish to share and any spare pieces of warm clothing you might have.

Speaking of warm clothing, as many of our wonderful volunteers know, but other folks forget, our community outreach Oysterponders do a wonderful service when St. Agnes and OCC host John’s Place, giving the homeless a warm bed, a shower and a hot meal on Tuesdays through April 1. These basic human needs we all take for granted are provided by these wonderful folks. Make sure you thank them for this ministry.

Congratulations to “our own” Susan Magrino and her sister Allyn, co-founders of The Magrino Agency, which celebrates it 25th anniversary this year and was recently ranked No. 10 (up from No. 48 last year) on The New York Observer’s list of the country’s most powerful PR firms. WTG, ladies.

Lauren Ribaudo, daughter of Ron Ribaudo of East Marion, is developing a fun new business called Campus Cube, which sends out care packages to delight college students anywhere. Best of luck, Lauren!

The featured movie at Floyd Memorial Library’s free Winter Film Festival this week is “Don’t Think Twice” (2016), directed by Mike Birbiglia. The time is 6 p.m. this evening, Jan. 26, at the library.

Floyd Memorial Library has daily events to challenge mind (book clubs) and body (yoga), so check out floydmemoriallibrary.org to see what you’re missing.

The quality of our water on the East End has been a long ongoing discussion. The folks at Peconic Green Growth have upgraded their website (PeconicGreenGrowth.org) to shed light on some concepts and technologies. Check it out; this issue is important to all.

Orient Congregational Church is busy preparing to celebrate its 300th anniversary this August. There will be a homecoming with lots of activities — events, dinners, concerts, etc. — the weekend of Aug. 11-13. Ceil Sharman is collecting people’s memories and stories of church life over the years. Send your thoughts and recollections to her at [email protected] She will compile them and create a journal for the event.

It’s always fun when former schoolmates/Oysterponders meet up clear across our country. A good time was had by all recently when Andrew Cadwallader (son of Maureen Sullivan) and his friend Leslie met up with the Duell family in Hawaii, where Andrew is working. The Duells were there visiting Diana’s family for a little R & R.

My next deadline is Sunday, Feb. 5, for the Feb. 9 issue, so plan accordingly and pray that Mother Nature will take a pill and the weather across the country will be a lot less violent and deadly.

Contact Oysterponds columnist Carol Gillooly at [email protected] or 631-323-3899.

Comments

comments