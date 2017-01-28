Blotter: Cutchogue woman says dog had ‘feeling’ about break-in

A woman who was walking her dog in Cutchogue called police to report a possible break-in at a vacant house on Pequash Avenue last Tuesday morning.

The woman told police that when she passed the house, her dog began “acting weird.” She believed her dog had a “feeling” something was wrong. Police investigated the house and found it was secure and that “nothing appeared out of the ordinary,” according to the report.

• A Mattituck woman told police she thinks someone was trying to pick the a lock at her house’s door while she was away, according to a police report filed last Friday. The woman’s proof, according to the report, is that she found a paper clip outside the door.

A police officer investigated and didn’t find any damage to the door or any sign a burglar gained entry inside the home. The homeowner asked to have the incident documented.

• Someone apparently went for a dip in a Greenport woman’s hot tub while she was away earlier this month, police said.

The woman told police she was away Jan. 9 to Jan. 19. When she returned, she found someone had used the hot tub in her rear yard, police said. Pencils and paper were found near the tub, which made the woman think students may have been the culprits. The hot tub wasn’t damaged, police said.

• A Greenport woman fell victim to a scam last week, losing $2,100 to a thief, according to a police report filed last Monday.

The victim told police she lost the money, which was in cash, through a scam — the details of which were not released. The victim contacted the bank and “canceled her bank accounts,” according to the report. Detectives were notified and are investigating.

• A school bus carrying children was rear-ended by a vehicle in Peconic last Friday afternoon, according to police.

The bus, which had 18 students on board, was stopped on Main Road about 3:25 p.m. to let a student off when a 2004 Ford Focus crashed into the back of it, causing damage to both vehicles, police said.

Two people in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by Southold ambulance volunteers, police said. No students were injured.

School officials went to the scene of the crash and took all of the students back to the school, where they were picked up by their parents. No arrests were reported.

• Hockey lights were reportedly damaged at Cochran Park in Peconic, according to a police report filed last Friday by a town employee. A light box at the park was damaged to the tune of about $20, police said. The damage was “minimal” and quickly repaired, police said.

• A man walking around Cutchogue in camouflaged gear with a shotgun early last Wednesday startled someone who called police to report him, according to a police report.

A cop found the man near the Cutchogue post office about 8 a.m. and interviewed him. He turned out to be a hunter with a valid hunting license; however, he didn’t have written permission from the property owner to hunt on the land. The man was escorted to his home and told to get a case for his shotgun, since the way he was carrying it “was causing alarm,” police said.

• A man and woman were reportedly screaming outside a Southold business plaza last Tuesday, according to a police report. Police arrived at the parking lot and interviewed both people, who said the woman had been yelling in frustration because “a large amount of paperwork fell onto the wet ground” when she opened the back of her car. No further action was taken.

• A Greenport man called police just after midnight last Monday after he was approached by an unknown person on Third Street. The man became nervous and “felt as is the person was going to follow him,” according to a police report. Police searched the area and couldn’t find any sign of the suspicious person. The report notes the caller was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments