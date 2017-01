Steven R. Busch of Laurel died Jan. 26. at his home. He was 59.

An informal celebration of life will take place Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 5 at the home of Steve and Louise Busch. All are welcome to come and share memories.

Memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation or a local charity would be appreciated

Arrangements are in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

