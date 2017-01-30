Civic group: Should Mattituck consider a building moratorium?

The Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association will host a forum entitled “All Things Moratorium” Monday, but it might not be what you expect.

Rather than tackling the issue of the recently scuttled moratorium on wineries and breweries in Southold Town, it deals with the future of development in the hamlets.

“With seven building applications pending here and more coming, should Mattituck consider a moratorium?” the civic association asks in a flyer promoting the event.

“There are no proposals for a moratorium on behalf of the Town,” Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell said in an email. “I can’t anticipate the goals of the Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association. I’m going to outline criteria needed for a moratorium as a general topic of discussion.”

Mr. Russell will serve as a panelist during the discussion, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall on Wickham Avenue.

In addition to Mr. Russell, the panel will include Dan Gulizio, executive director of Peconic Baykeeper and a former deputy planning director for Suffolk County, and Vision Long Island executive director Eric Alexander.

The group will discuss the parameters, benefits and challenges of a moratorium, in addition to asking just what a moratorium is.

MLCA president Mary Eisenstein said in an interview last week that part of her organization’s mission statement “is to inform and educate.”

“We’re hoping for a very vibrant interaction,” Ms. Eisenstein said.

Also on the agenda is a presentation called “All Things Charrettes,” which will get into what a charrette is, who participates in one and how it benefits the community.

Ms. Eisenstein said that segment will be led by Mr. Alexander, a specialist in smart growth planning.

The presentations by the three speakers will be followed by a question and answer period for the public.

