Raymond R. Luca

Raymond R. “Sookie” Luca, of Exton, Pa., formerly of The Villages, Fla. and Laurel, passed away Jan. 21, 2017, at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pa. He was the beloved husband of Joan Anne (née Malito) Luca, sharing 64 years of marriage together.

Born in Valley Stream, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy (Bremmer) Luca.

Raymond was a graduate of Valley Stream Central High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in Guam and Saipan during World War II from 1944 to 1946, earning the Victory Medal. After the war, Raymond attended Tusculum College in Greenville, Tenn. He went on to have a career in sales in the New York metropolitan area then as a real estate agent with the Suffolk County Department of Real Estate.

In his early days, Raymond enjoyed playing golf and boating on the Peconic Bay. He was very meticulous with his lawn, having the thickest, greenest, weed-free lawn in the neighborhood. Raymond was a unique individual, very entertaining, and known for his sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed.

In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his daughter, Diane (Larry) McCabe, of Minnesota; sons, Guy (Holly) Luca, of Iowa, and Robert (Lydia) Luca, of Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Kerry, Gregory, and Connor McCabe, and Callie and Christopher Luca. He was predeceased by a brother, Peter Luca.

Services will be private. Interment will be private at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

