Norman Arthur Reich of Orient died Jan. 25. He was 93.

The son of George and Adelina Reich, he was born July 29 1923, in Patchogue and attended Patchogue High School.

Mr. Reich served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946.

He was the owner of Reich Bros. Trucking in Patchogue.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing.

Predeceased by his wife, Irene and brother, George, Mr. Reich is survived by her son, Rick, of East Marion, Mike, of Southold and daughter, Carol Lynn Merlo of Virginia; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, where U.S. Coast Guard military honors will take place at 3 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Orient Fire Department or Southold PBA.

