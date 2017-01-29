Congressman Zeldin releases statement on immigration order

I support the temporary entry restriction from certain nations until the administration, Congress and the American people know with confidence that any individual being granted admission does not pose a threat to our security.

As the Executive Order correctly states, “Secretaries of State and Homeland Security may, on a case-by-case basis, and when in the national interest, issue visas or other immigration benefits to nationals of countries for which visas and benefits are otherwise blocked.”

Additionally, lawful permanent residents and green card holders should not be adversely impacted by this Executive Order.

Every American has sympathy for the innocent person who is looking to come to America for a better life, but the process must without exception prioritize America’s national security first.

We cannot allow someone entry until we know for sure they will not pose a risk.

The ultimate humanitarian victory is to assist with efforts to stabilize these nations and eliminate the threats there to peace.

With all that being said, I will be closely monitoring the execution of this EO to make sure that any misapplication is corrected immediately.

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) represents New York’s 1st Congressional District. He is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

