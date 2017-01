A Greenport man was arrested Saturday night on a drunken driving charge after he was caught speeding in Southold, according to a police press release.

Joseph O’Brien, 20, was driving near the intersection of Route 48 and Ackerly Pond Lane around 5:20 p.m. when he was pulled over for speeding and failing to maintain his lane of travel, Southold police said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated and held for an arraignment, officials said.

