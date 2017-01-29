Bailie Beach in Mattituck: One Minute on the North Fork



Bailie Beach is located on the eastern side of Mattituck Inlet. Spend one minute with us on this gorgeous shoreline.

Known for its sandy beach, dunes and tidal wetlands, it also features great sunset views over the inlet.

The park is also home to Bailie Beach Lodge, a space that can accommodate up to 150 people and is available to Mattituck Park District residents for rent. It’s perfect for a summer beach shindig.

Maintained and owned by the Mattituck Park District, it is located at 2205 Bailie Beach Road, Mattituck. Contact the Parks District at (631) 298-9103 for more details.

