Video: Greenport residents meet with police at ‘Synergy’ event

Residents of Greenport piled into St. Agnes School Monday evening for a meeting with police and other government leaders organized by the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force.

Dubbed “Synergy Greenport,” organizers said the event aims to promote an “open and respectful conversation” between police and residents.

The conversation centered mostly on immigration and representatives from the town, village, county and federal levels, as well as school and church leaders, were also in attendance.

A previous Synergy event was held at the Peconic Recreation Center in April.

