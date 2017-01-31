Steven R. Busch of Laurel died at his home on Jan. 26, 2017, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 59.

He was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Patchogue to Ronald and Doris Busch. In 1975, he graduated from Southold High School.

On Sept. 15, 1989, he married Louise Cardinale and together they made their home in Laurel.

For 30 years, he was the owner of Liberty Data Systems which specialized in computers and home automation.

Steve was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Mattituck Gun Club, National Rifle Association and Loyal Order of the Moose.

He is survived by his wife Louise Cardinale-Busch; five children, Daniel Busch (Tara), Jonathan Busch, William Gremler, Christopher Busch and Trevor Busch; mother Doris; brother David Busch and sister Susan Llanes.

A celebration of Steve’s life was held at his home on Jan. 29, 2017.

Memorial contributions may be made to any North Fork charity or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

