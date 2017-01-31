William T. Moller of Peconic Landing in Greenport, formerly a longtime Nassau Point resident, died Jan. 29 in Greenport. He was 89.

The son of Richard and Helen (Becker), he was born April 1, 1927, in Queens.

On May 6, 1950, he married Adele Boening in Rosedale, N.Y.

Mr. Moller was the owner/president of Cedar Beverage in Yaphank.

He was a member of North Fork Country Club and served as past president for Southold Rotary Club.

Family members said he enjoyed golf, cross-country skiing and fishing.

Predeceased by his wife in 2012, Mr. Moller is survived by his children, Glen (Madeline), of Park Slope, Gary (Sheri), of East Moriches, Meryl (Matthew) Hormann of Cutchogue and Gregg (Leslie), of Greenlawn; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

This is a paid notice.

