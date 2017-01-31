Longtime Greenport resident Helen Quinn Cox died Jan. 27 at The Hamptons Center in Southampton. She was 80.

The daughter of William and Winifred (Kilbridge) Quinn, she was born Dec. 13, 1936, in Flushing. She attended Bayside High, Misericordia College in Pennsylvania. and received a Master of Education from Hofstra University.

In 1972, she married Roger Cox in Westbury.

Ms. Cox worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, where she served as vice president and retired in 2003.

Ms. Cox was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, a past board member of Cutchogue New Suffolk Library and a past board member of Pheasant Run Condominiums.

Family members said she was and avid, successful painter.

Predeceased by her husband, Roger, in 1994, Ms. Cox is survived by her stepdaughters, Susan (John) Buonasera of Manhattan and Patricia (David) Haar of Patterson, N.Y.; siblings, Winifred (Robert) Blair and William (Mary) Quinn; nephews Robert Blair of Sayville and Thomas Blair; niece Loretta Hawkes; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Richard Hoerning. Interment will take place at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

