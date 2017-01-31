Obituaries

Charlotte Sage Jurgensen

Longtime Greenport resident Charlotte Sage Jurgensen died Jan. 29 at The Springs Nursing Facility in South Pasadena, Fla. She was 94. 

She was predeceased by her husband, Randolph and her brother, Sheldon.

A complete obituary will follow.

