Mindy Marie Cooper, age 43, of Mattituck passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Her family and close friends surrounded her at the time of her death. She went to be with the Lord and will no longer be in any pain or suffering. She is now in his loving arms.

Mindy graduated from Mattituck High School and then graduated from Delhi University with a degree in nursing, becoming an LPN. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital, then for doctors Steel, Duva and Kornrich in Riverhead. She worked there until her second stroke, then came home to be taken care of by her loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Cooper of Mattituck.

Until Mindy got MELAS disease, one would describe her as a vivacious, outgoing, and a wonderful dedicated nurse. She loved her nieces and nephews very dearly.

Mindy was loved by the many people that knew her and especially her friends at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She touched many lives.

She was a Born Again Christian and attended her church every Sunday that she could unless the illness prevented her from doing so.

Mindy was the endearing daughter of Jean and Don Cooper, and endearing sister to her siblings, Tammy Gregg, Don Cooper Jr., and Scott Cooper. Her sister-in-law Jennifer Cooper was also very special to her.

She loved her aunts, Betty Eble from Maryland, Florence Pumillo from Texas, Carol Keil from Huntington and Ruthann Schiavoni from Mattituck, who helped take care of Mindy after Ruthann’s retirement. Her uncle Doug Cooper was also a special person to her whom she loved very much. She not only worked as a nurse, but also worked on her Uncle Doug’s farm stand in the summer. They joked and kidded around so much that when the hard work was not difficult for her.

She cherished her nieces and nephews, Cavan Gregg, Liam Gregg and Tyler and Samantha Cooper, and Krista Smith. She found such joy spending time and having fun with all of them.

Mindy is also leaving many cousins from Mattituck to Huntington to California.

Mindy never complained over the 17 years of her illness and always went to bed with a smile and got up with a smile. God bless her for that.

We want to send a hug and thank you to not only our family for being so supportive of us, but to Dr. Mel Kaplan who took care of Mindy for years; the doctors, Dr. Norman Pflaster and Dr. Thomas Falco who loved Mindy so much and gave their devotion and love to her, and nursing staff at Peconic Bay Medical Center. They were so helpful to us during our time of grieving. Mindy got excellent care there and all of those people will forever be in our hearts.

A big thank you to Mindy’s siblings and our friends Robin Doroski, Caren Heacock and Zhane Palamore, until Mindy’s departure to Heaven. Thank you to the Rev. John Carrick for his encouraging words. Thank you to the many aides Mindy had throughout the years, but especially Lisa Pildes, Keisha Dozier, Joann Humbles, Didea Mena, Keisha Darden and Sharlene and Zhane Palamore. You were more help than you will ever know.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Carrick. Interment will follow at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

Our lives will never be the same without our Mindy, but our memories of her will never be forgotten and will last forever.

God help us and be with us during this most difficult time.

Love,

Jean, Coop and family

This is a paid notice.

