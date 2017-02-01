Town: Love Lane’s new trash, recycling bins reduce labor costs

It’s been nearly six months since Southold Town installed high-tech, solar-powered trash-compacting garbage cans on Love Lane in Mattituck — and town officials say they’ve already noticed a positive difference.

The compacting BigBelly trash and recycling bins were installed June 22 and have resulted in fewer weekly collections, saving the town nearly $3,950 in labor and freeing up employees for other job duties, said Jeff Standish, the town’s director of public works.

The town has also retrieved more than 4,000 gallons of recyclables since the new cans were added, he said.

The bins don’t need to be emptied as often anymore due to their compactor, Mr. Standish said. They’re now emptied around twice a week, down from five pickups.

BigBelly sales director Bill Eddy said the trash cans can also be tracked online and through a cellphone app, allowing the town to determine when they are full.

Councilman Bill Ruland said he’s pleased with the new bins and has noticed the sidewalks are much cleaner.

“The manpower savings speak for themselves,” he added.

Mr. Standish said he’d like to add more receptacles around the town, including McCabe’s Beach in Southold.

Photo: A snowy Tuesday afternoon on Love Lane in Mattituck. The town added these trash and recycle bins last summer. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

