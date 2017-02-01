Marion Pecora of East Marion died Jan. 31. She was 79.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.
A complete obituary will follow.
Longtime Greenport resident Helen Quinn Cox died Jan. 27 at The Hamptons Center in Southampton. She was 80.
Mindy Marie Cooper, age 43, of Mattituck passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Her family and…
Longtime Greenport resident Charlotte Sage Jurgensen died Jan. 29 at The Springs Nursing Facility in South Pasadena, Fla. She was…
