Marion Pecora

02/01/2017
Marion Pecora of East Marion died Jan. 31. She was 79. 

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

A complete obituary will follow.

