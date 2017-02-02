Cutchogue news: You can adopt a hydrant

‘The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination.” — Terri Guillemets

Participate in Cutchogue Fire Department’s “Adopt a Hydrant” program to help them keep us safe. You can keep local hydrants free of ice and snow by clearing a three-foot perimeter around them and by clearing paths from hydrants to the street.



In my last column, I incorrectly named the chief who ran the program for the Time to Grow preschool trip. Thank you, Chief James Rugnetta, for sharing your knowledge and expertise with the group.

Thanks to excellent care from the Stony Brook NICU and prayers from family and friends, my granddaughter Eliana Sheryll welcomed her little sister, Lily Amira, with open arms. Mommy and Daddy Brigitte and Jay brought Lily home after a stay of over two months in the NICU. Mazel tov and congratulations to all of you. May you grow together and always experience love and good health!

The Mattituck High School Musical Theater Company presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 9-11, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets are available at the door for $10; $5 for children 12 and under.

Artwork by Mattituck students is on display at Parrish Art Museum through Feb. 27. Take a ride over to soak up some local color and enjoy the talent of our young artists. Visit parrishart.org or call 631-283-2118, ext. 130.

Congratulations to Mattituck DECA students, who earned 26 trophies — two third-place, three second-place, and four first-place — at the regional competition in January. Winners will move on to the state competition in Rochester in March.

Foxrun Farm in Cutchogue is now an official equestrian training center for Special Olympics New York and trainer Maryanne D’Auria has been certified as a Special Olympics New York equestrian coach. Training begins in the spring and a horse show will take place in June. For information on training and competition, as well as registration, call Maryanne at 561-358-5539.

Looking for something special for that special someone? Check out Old Town Arts and Craft Guild’s “Valentine extravaganza” Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town recreation center. Choose from antiques, fine art, photography, pottery, jewelry, crafts and more. Applications for vendor spaces are available at oldtownartsguild.org/fine-art–craft-shows.html.

Congratulations to North Fork Academy of Dance students for receiving the overall platinum award in their recent competition!

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its 13th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Saturday, March 11. Any organization that would like to participate should contact Joe Corso at 631-734-5959 or peconicretreat@msn.com.

Coming up at the library: “Mommy, Daddy & Me Yoga” for ages 2-5, Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.; DIY Washi Tape Pencils for grades 5-8, Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m.; teen community service (grades 9-12) making cookies and cards for the homebound Saturday, Feb. 4, 1-2 p.m.; Book Buddies for grades 9-12, Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (register); Quilled Paper Heart Wreath craft for adults, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, $12 material fee; “Tots, Toys & Tales,” ages birth-36 months, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9:30 a.m.; Maker Space Craft, Valentine beaded ornament, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4-7 p.m.; Estate Planning 101, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.; and Valentine Candy Wreath craft for grades 5-8, Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 p.m. Call 631-734-6360 for information and registration.

North Fork Reform Synagogue presents “Tree of Life: A Celebration of the Festival of the Trees” Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. at Downs Farm Preserve. Patti Piotroski of Bartlett Treet Experts will discuss trees that thrive, products you can use to support them and sustainability and land stewardship. For more information visit northforkreformsynagogue.org.

