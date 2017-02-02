Greenport news: GHS basketball games, track fundraiser

Like it or not, February is here. Thank goodness we have the Porters basketball season to help move it along quickly. Their final home game of the season will be Wednesday, Feb. 8, when they host Pierson. The JV game starts at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6:15. The final game of the regular season will take place at Bridgehampton Friday, Feb. 10. I’m so proud of these kids and how well they’re doing this season.

If you see my mother-in-law, Marie Dinizio, smiling a little more lately, it’s because she’s become a great-grandmother for the fourth time. Colin Matthew Tooker (son of Jaclyn and Marcus Tooker and grandson of Cindy and Matt Tooker) arrived Jan. 27, tipping the scales at eight pounds, two ounces. Colin is now resting comfortably at home in Wilmington, N.C., under the watchful eye of big brothers Grayson and Miles.

What CAST accomplishes for our community truly amazes me. During the holiday season, it provided gifts for 117 families with 216 children. Those same families, along with 188 others, also received gift cards or a meal at Thanksgiving.

To benefit CAST, Peconic Landing will host the annual Have-a-Heart dinner Thursday, Feb. 23. There will be seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Call CAST at 631-477-1717 for reservations or for further details.

Members of the Greenport-Southold boys’ and girls’ track teams will host a fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 16, at Lucharitos from noon to 8 p.m. Choose from three selected tacos, burrito or nachos. The donation is $15 per person and tickets can be obtained from any track team member, Coach Mike Gunther or yours truly.

Celebrating birthdays in the near future are my aunt Maria Heaney, Danny Hansen, Doug Hubbard and Janie Tuthill on Feb. 2; Ricky Saetta, Jude Petroski and Barbara Shalvey on the 4th; Tremayne Hansen on the 5th; Erika Cabral on the 6th; Savannah Dimon, Jordan Bogden, Jackie Sarkis, Samantha Reed, Doug Peterson, Barbara Taylor, Maureen Cavanagh, John Montgomery and Jason Van Brunt on the 7th; Mike O’Brien Jr. on the 8th; Jim Sage, Cindy Sepenoski, Bruce Blasko, Eileen Kapell and Joey Meraz on the 9th; Jasmine Luke and Jalisa Dixon on the 10th; Jeffrey Watson Hunt on the 11th; Jason Van Etten and Sally King on the 12th; Ray Mazzaferro, Jimmy McElroy, Mike Sage, Sheena Welch and Shawn Peterson on the 13th; Sarah Golden and Diane Ship Oates on the 14th; and Mark Richter, Bea Crimi, Beth Richter and Kathy Mazzaferro on the 15th.

Happy anniversary to Stacey and Chris Butterfield on Feb. 6; Mariella and Gary Ostroski on the 12th and Faith and Danny Bullock on the 15th.

Contact Greenport columnist Joan Dinizio at Lucky1inNY@aol.com or 631-477-9411.

Comments

comments