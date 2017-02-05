Achievements: Engineering major named to dean’s list

Nicholas Van Mater of Southold has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Hartford, where he is a sophomore engineering major.

• Jacob Branker of Cutchogue has been named to the fall dean’s list at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.

• Six local students have made the fall dean’s list at SUNY/New Paltz: Kelsea Cassone of Cutchogue, Catherine Creedon of Greenport, Sarah Reisenberg of Laurel and Gayle Gammon, Jessica Jerome and Shannon Quinn of Southold.

• Olivia Finn of Mattituck has been named to the fall dean’s list at Fairfield University in Connecticut, where she is a sophomore majoring in marketing and minoring in business analytics.

• Alex Whittle of Greenport graduated from Suffolk County Community College in 2016 with high honors and an associate degree in biological sciences. He is now attending Stony Brook University, where he has made the fall dean’s list.

• Connor Whittle has been named to the fall dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston, where he is majoring in mechanical engineering.

• Sydney Goy and Kate Nolan, both of Cutchogue, have earned places on the fall dean’s list at the University of Delaware in Newark.

