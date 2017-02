Cutchogue East Elementary School presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” this weekend. For the past 10 weeks, the fifth-and sixth-graders have worked with teachers Carolyn McDonald, Andrea Wallace and Brian Bowie on the production.

Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $5. Visit mufsd.com for more information.

See more photos below:

