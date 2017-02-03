Former Greenport resident Robert George Smith of Melrose, Fla. died Jan. 16 in Gainesville, Fla. He was 74.

The son of William and Clarice (McAslan) Smith, he was born March 28, 1942, in Greenport.

One April 26, 1985, he married Geraldine Davis in Florida.

Mr. Smith worked for UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

Predeceased by his wife in 2014, he is survived by his siblings, Christine and Arthur Stakey and Kathleen and Keith Harris and multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Interment will take place at the East Marion Cemetery. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Charles Ball.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

