A Medford man who was stopped for speeding on Route 48 Saturday was driving with a revoked license, Southold Town police said in a press release.

Andy Diaz, 25, was stopped by police shortly after 10:30 a.m. near Carroll Avenue in Peconic, police said. A computer check revealed his New York State driver license had been revoked.

He was charged with misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on bail, according to police.

Comments

comments