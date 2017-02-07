Longtime Greenport resident Gary Lillis passed away Feb. 3 surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.

The son of Dan and Rosetta Lillis, he was born April 27, 1947, in Greenport. He attended Greenport High School and was a member of the class of 1965.

Gary continued his education at Clemson University where he majored in agricultural education. He graduated from Clemson in 1970 and returned home to begin his career at Greenport High School.

Gary was very fond of his time spent teaching science and drivers education as well as coaching baseball and softball. He loved the many students that he taught throughout his career.

Gary enjoyed reading, baseball, and most of all Clemson football.

Predeceased by his brothers, Dan and Tom, he is survived by his wife, Julie; his son, Gary Jr. of Moore, S.C.; daughter, Rebecca of Greenport and son, Daniel of Southold and his three grandsons.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

