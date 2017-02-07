Longtime Greenport resident Elise S. Webb died Feb. 1 at her home. She was 93.

The daughter of George and Catherine (Long) Starkie, she was born Jan. 19, 1924, Queens.

On June 26, 1948, she married Linwood Webb in Jackson Heights.

Ms. Webb graduated from high school and was a stay-at-home-mom who did legal typing. She volunteered as a pink lady at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for 10 years and served at Greenport United Methodist Church as treasurer.

Family members said she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, jumbles, reading and lunching with friends.

Predeceased by her husband in 1988 and her sister, Cecile Buckley in 2016, Ms. Webb is survived by her son, Douglas, of Worcester, Mass., her daughters, Lynne and June of Greenport; her brother, George Starkie Jr.; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements were in the care of Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

