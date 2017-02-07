Dorothy “Marie” Glover of Mattituck died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead Feb. 6, 2017. She was 91.

Born in Jefferson City, Mo. to Burton L. and Florence (Hempstead) Terry, she moved to the North Fork at an early age and attended Southold schools.

Marie was a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church and loved flowers. Family members said she will be remembered as a devoted housewife.

Marie leaves behind her sons, Allan W. and Everett B. and her daughters, Eileen Roache and Sharon Burden, all of Cutchogue. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandchildren and siblings, Alvan H. Terry and Joyce Smith.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by clergy of Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Those wishing to remember Marie in a special way may make a donation to the Mattituck Fire Department or Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments