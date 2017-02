Nicholas Georgianis of Mattituck died Feb. 5. He was 59.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

