PBMC expansion receives final site plan approval

With little or no fanfare, Peconic Bay Medical Center’s proposed three-story expansion of its Roanoke Avenue main building received unanimous final site plan approval from the Riverhead Town Board on Tuesday afternoon.

The board had given the project a preliminary site plan approval on Jan. 18, and the town’s architectural review board recommended approval on Jan. 25, leaving final site plan as the last hurdle before the town.

The extra space is planned for use as a future emergency room space, a cardiac catheterization/ electrophysiology suite and a new intensive care unit as part of the $60 million project.

The new space will be connected to the existing building by two connecting bridges and elevators and stairs, under the plans.

In addition, there will be a new rooftop heliport.

In November, the hospital, which became part of the Northwell Health system in late 2015, received approval from a state health advisory panel for two cardiac cath suites and the relocation of the helipad, but it still awaits final approval from the state.

No one spoke on behalf of PBMC Tuesday and the board approved the site plan with no comments.

Officials from PBMC could not immediately be reached for comment.

