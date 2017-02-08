Local school closings and cancellations

Check back here for updates on school closings, delayed openings, early dismissals and event cancellations.

SCHOOLS

• Mattituck-Cutchogue school district will be closed Thursday.

• Mattituck High School’s musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” will be performed Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Mattituck High School auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door.

• New Suffolk Elementary School will be closed Thursday.

• Oysterponds Elementary School will be closed Thursday.

• Southold school district will be closed Thursday.

• Greenport school district will be closed Thursday.

• Our Lady of Mercy Regional School will be closed Thursday.

• Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School will be closed Thursday.

• Peconic Community School will be closed Thursday.

