Southold Blotter: $1,300 reported stolen from Greenport brewery

A Southold man was arrested after he was caught driving with a woman who had an order of protection against him, according to a Southold Town police report.

Robert Detrick Jr., 26, was pulled over on Route 48 about 7:35 a.m. last Tuesday for an expired inspection, according to the report. A check with the Department of Motor Vehicles also found Mr. Detrick’s license had been revoked and that he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device in his car due to a prior conviction, police said.

Traveling in the passenger seat was a woman who had an active stay-away order against Mr. Detrick. He was arrested and charged with criminal contempt, according to the police report.

• A local man allegedly threatened to kill a woman and then himself in a private Facebook message to another person, according to a police report filed by the supposed target.

The woman was told about the conversation in a text message on Sunday night, according to a police report. The man had allegedly threatened to harm the woman while “in an intoxicated state,” police said.

Investigators went to the man’s house, but could not locate him. No arrests were reported in the incident report.

• A thief took $1,200 from a Mattituck woman’s bank account this week, according to a police report.

The fraudster apparently gained access to the victim’s Capital One bank account and stole the money, police said. The woman has already canceled her accounts and has opened an investigation with the bank, according to the report filed Saturday.

Police advised the victim to monitor her personal information for more signs of fraud and local detectives were notified of the theft.

• Someone stole more than $1,300 from Greenport Harbor Brewing Company in Peconic last Tuesday night, according to a police report.

The burglar took the cash from the Main Road building sometime during the night, the report states. The theft was discovered the following morning, police said.

Detectives are investigating the burglary, according to a police report.

• Two wooden planters — in the shape of a crab and a turtle — were pilfered from a New Suffolk property last Tuesday night, police said.

The planters, taken from the victim’s front and rear yards, were valued at $100, according to a police report. A town police officer checked the area but was unable to locate the stolen planters.

• A fight on Facebook led to a real-life altercation at the Southold 7-Eleven last week, according to a police report.

An Aquebogue woman was reportedly standing at the counter of the store last Tuesday night when a female attacker “came up behind her, grabbed her hair and punched her in the head,” according to the report.

The victim pursued harassment charges against the assailant, who was charged with a violation and taken to police headquarters after a civilian arrest.

• A group of young people showed up at a Mattituck home Saturday night thinking a boy was having a party there, according to a police report.

A brother at the house said the kids had thought the boy — who wasn’t home — was throwing a bash and were gathering in the street, the report states. Police drove to the house and told the youths to leave; the young people dispersed without any trouble, police said.

• Someone dented a Mattituck woman’s car with what appears to have been a pellet gun, according to a police report filed Saturday afternoon.

The woman said the dent on the passenger side door was caused while she was parked at a house on North Bayview Road in Southold, according to the report. The victim said she didn’t notice the damage until 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

• A tractor trailer was reportedly driving “all over the road” on Main Road early Friday morning, according to a tip sent to police by an anonymous motorist.

An officer located the truck about 6:20 a.m. and observed the vehicle crossing over the double yellow line in the road, according to a police report. The officer pulled the driver over and interviewed him.

The truck driver said he was “tired and did not stop for his coffee” that morning, according to the report. The man was not intoxicated and was issued a traffic ticket, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

