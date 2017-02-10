Mattituck Cutchogue School District

Photos: Mattituck High School presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

02/10/2017 5:59 AM |
The Mattituck Musical Theater Company presents “The Drowsy Chaperone” on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Mattituck High School auditorium. Opening night had originally been scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to the blizzard.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and will be available at the door.

Top photo caption: Ryan Buchholz (left) and Eric Momente rehearse a number from ‘The Drowsy Chaperone.’ (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) 

See more photos from the show below by Jeremy Garretson:

The Drowsey Chaperone_-19 Ally Robins and Leah Kerensky

The Drowsey Chaperone_-32 Alex Bradley

