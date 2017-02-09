Local school closings and cancellations

Education

SCHOOLS

• Bishop McGann-Mercy Diocesan High School will be closed Friday.

• Greenport school district will be closed Friday.

• Mattituck-Cutchogue school district will be closed Friday.

• New Suffolk Elementary School will be closed Friday.

• Our Lady of Mercy Regional School will be closed Friday.

• Oysterponds Elementary School will be closed Friday.

• Peconic Community School will be closed Friday.

• Southold school district will be closed Friday.

