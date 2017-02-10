Brian H. Conway of Southold died suddenly at home Feb. 9. He was 48.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department or North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments