Photos: Snow day on the North Fork

Some residents awoke Friday morning and enjoyed a picturesque winter wonderland. Others sighed as they put on their boots and grabbed a shovel.

Here are some photos taken after the snowflakes fell. Share your storm photos by emailing them to editor@timesreview.com.

Top photo: The Hatzinikolauo family’s dog, Riley, on a nearly 8-foot snowman in front of their home on Sigsbee Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

Scroll down for more photos by Kelly Zegers.

