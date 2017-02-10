Photos: Snow day on the North Fork

Some residents awoke Friday morning and enjoyed a picturesque winter wonderland. Others sighed as they put on their boots and grabbed a shovel.
Here are some photos taken after the snowflakes fell. Share your storm photos by emailing them to editor@timesreview.com.
Top photo: The Hatzinikolauo family’s dog, Riley, on a nearly 8-foot snowman in front of their home on Sigsbee Road in Mattituck. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)
Scroll down for more photos by Kelly Zegers.
Grady Moore and A.J. Yarusso, both 6, at Sandy Pond Golf Course in Riverhead.
Garrett Moore of Riverhead pulls his son, Grady, off Sandy Pond Gold Course after a few runs down the hill.
Dylan Pallentia, 7, tries to catch his brother, Alexander, 5, as he flies down the hill near Marratooka Lake in Mattituck.
Picking up speed in Mattituck.
Michael Tellez and Dylan Pallentia, both 7, take a turn down the slope.
Michael and Daya Tellez as they come to a stop at the bottom of the hill.
Alejandra, 8, and Elizabeth Puluc, 17, are all smiles as they speed downhill.
Daya and Sharlie Tellez brave the cold weather and hit the slope.
Ryan Harned, 8, catches some air off a jump.
Bracing for impact.
Tyler Malkush, 7, takes a rare moment when the hill is clear to try out his snowboard.
Anna Mudd, 7, of Southold. (Credit: Pat Mudd)
Comments
comments