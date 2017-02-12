NWS: Wind gusts up to 60 mph expected Monday

UPDATE: The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Watch for Monday. Potential gusts of 60 mph can be expected with steady winds of 25-35 mph, which can blow down tree limbs and power lines.

The watch is in effect from Monday morning through the afternoon, the NWS said.

Original Story: It won’t be anywhere as extreme as Thursday’s blizzard, but more winter weather is headed for the East End.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Saturday afternoon that goes in effect at 2 a.m. Sunday. The advisory runs through noon Sunday. The advisory says snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected. Snow accumulation is only expected to be about an inch, the NWS said, adding that there could be “up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice.” Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 33 mph.

The weather could make for hazardous travel conditions, the NWS said.

There’s a 20 percent chance of snow on Monday as well with winds of 23 to 34 mph and gusts as high as 50. Sunny skies should return for Tuesday with a high temperature of 38.

Thursday’s blizzard dumped more than 10 inches of snow on the East End.

Photo caption: Railroad overpass in Southold around 8 a.m. Thursday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Comments

comments