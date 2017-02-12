Cops: Greenport man with forged license charged with felony

A Greenport man who presented police with a forged license was arrested on multiple charges, including a felony, following a traffic stop in Southold Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Kareem Austin, 27, was driving westbound on Main Road when he was stopped by police at about 12:16 p.m. In addition to presenting police a forged license, Mr. Austin was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police said. A press release did not indicate the substance allegedly found.

Mr. Austin was charged with second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, second-degree criminal impersonation, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

