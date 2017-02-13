See more photos from Mattituck wrestling’s county championship

The Mattituck wrestling team will send eight wrestlers into the New York State Championships in two weeks by virtue of all their victories Sunday night in the Section XI Championships.

The Tuckers had two wrestlers record their fourth county titles: junior Jack Bokina and senior James Hoeg. Junior Luke Bokina was presented with the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

The state championships will be held at Times Union Center in Albany Feb. 24 and 25. Read more about the Tuckers’ fifth straight county championship here. Scroll below for more photos by Robert O’Rourk.

Top photo caption: Jack Bokina defeated teammate Justin Lake in the 126-pound finals. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

