See more photos from Mattituck wrestling’s county championship

02/13/2017 1:58 PM |
The Mattituck wrestling team will send eight wrestlers into the New York State Championships in two weeks by virtue of all their victories Sunday night in the Section XI Championships.

The Tuckers had two wrestlers record their fourth county titles: junior Jack Bokina and senior James Hoeg. Junior Luke Bokina was presented with the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.

The state championships will be held at Times Union Center in Albany Feb. 24 and 25. Read more about the Tuckers’ fifth straight county championship here. Scroll below for more photos by Robert O’Rourk.

Top photo caption: Jack Bokina defeated teammate Justin Lake in the 126-pound finals. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Jack Bokina defeats teammate Justin Lake. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Jake Skrezec defeats Dylan McCarthy of Bayport-Blue Point at 160. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Thomas Hoeg defeated Chris Behan at 152. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

TJ Beebe defeated Mike Zarif at 138. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

 

Luke Bokina defeats Donald Wood of Center Moriches at 120. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The team poses after the championship. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Jake Skrezec was the winner against Dylan McCarthy. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Tanner Zagarino defeated John Parente at 220. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

James Hoeg won the 195-pound title. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

James Hoeg defeated Jake Croston at 195. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

