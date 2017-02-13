Cops: Greenport stabbing suspect arrested after four-month search

A Bronx man who dodged local authorities for months was apprehended Monday in Greenport and charged with stabbing a Greenport man last October, according to Southold police.

Javon Owens, 27, was charged with felony first-degree assault for stabbing a man in the abdomen Oct. 18, 2016 at a residence on Second Street, police said.

The attack occurred around 3:15 p.m. and left the 39-year-old victim with a punctured diaphragm and a pierced pericardium, which surrounds the heart. The victim was taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport by a resident who lives in the home, police said.

At the time, police were told the stabbing happened near a supermarket in Greenport, which police described in Monday’s release as “erroneous information.”

During the investigation, police said they only had the suspect’s “street nickname” and worked with New York City police to identify the attacker as Mr. Owens.

Mr. Owens had been wanted by police for months and remained on the run by staying in different locations in Suffolk County and New York City, police said.

Southold police ultimately caught him Monday following a traffic stop in Greenport, officials said.

